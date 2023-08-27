JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in JD.com were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of JD.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,732,000 after buying an additional 462,472 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 130.1% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,843,000 after buying an additional 2,162,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,133,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,855,000 after buying an additional 1,060,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in JD.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

JD stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

