Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 231,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,924,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $432.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.48.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

