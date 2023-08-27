JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.18. Approximately 1,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 94,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 13,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

