Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Kellogg worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.40%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,088,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

