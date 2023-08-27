KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $481.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.25. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $517.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

