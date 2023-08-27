Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) CEO Robert Michael Mckee Acquires 3,350 Shares

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Michael Mckee acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $60,601.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,601.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

