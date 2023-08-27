Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.67 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.69%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

