Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,855. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $563.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

