Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $260,507.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,604 shares of company stock worth $13,088,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

