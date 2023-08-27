Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $189.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $218.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.