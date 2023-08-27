Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after buying an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,200,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $238.59 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $757.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

