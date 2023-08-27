KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Trading 0.1% Higher

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.72. 11 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

Get KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBUY. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 211.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

The KraneShares CICC China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (KBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CICC China Consumer Leaders index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies engaged in Consumer-Related Industries. KBUY was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

