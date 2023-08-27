Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin Sells 3,500 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Articles

