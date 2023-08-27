L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $178.46 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.85.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.