Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $212.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $166.93 and a one year high of $222.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

