Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $59,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $2,008,127.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,147 shares of company stock worth $10,145,721 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $88.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

