Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

