Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

LUNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 378.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,425,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 63,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 114.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 353,576 shares during the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.98 million, a P/E ratio of -135.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

