LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 519,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,774,000 after buying an additional 39,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $6,850,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $96.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

