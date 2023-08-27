Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 3,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLFNF

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

About Maple Leaf Foods

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.