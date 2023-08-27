Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 3,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MLFNF
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Leaf Foods
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.