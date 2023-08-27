Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $15,200,230,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.62 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

