Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $202.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $4,014,387.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $387,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $859,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $768,520,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 11.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $199.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

