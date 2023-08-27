Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92,675 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $17,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,071,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,521 shares of company stock worth $12,927,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $53.50 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

