Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.79% of Masonite International worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $99.22 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOR. Stephens lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

