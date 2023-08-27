MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 139,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 35,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

MeaTech 3D Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Institutional Trading of MeaTech 3D

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MeaTech 3D stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of MeaTech 3D worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

