Melody C. Barnes Sells 824 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BAH opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

