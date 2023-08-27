MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $58,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.9 %

MELI stock opened at $1,237.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,388.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,217.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,228.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,615.42.

View Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.