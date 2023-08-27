Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Up 1.3%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 7,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 86,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Metallic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

