M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $216,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,096,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

