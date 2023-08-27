M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $130,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $419,237,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of F opened at $11.91 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

