M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $164,000 Investment in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $251.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

