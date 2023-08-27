M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $222.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.28. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $214.51 and a 1-year high of $338.48.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.06.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

