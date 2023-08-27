M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,015 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,430,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 97.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,362,000 after purchasing an additional 786,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,842,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nomura cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

