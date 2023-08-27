Mizuho Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $590.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $530.00 to $590.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.70.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.16 and its 200-day moving average is $340.00. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.