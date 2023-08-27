Mizuho Raises Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $7.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MQ. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered Marqeta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marqeta from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.76.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,889. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

