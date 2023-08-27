Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.46. 4,473 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07.

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF Company Profile

The Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (MAMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Ambassador Income index. The fund tracks an index that consists of mainly global fixed income ETFs, plus an alternative sleeve. Constituents are selected and weighted based on the economic cycle. MAMB was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

