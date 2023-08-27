Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Shares Up 1%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.99. 3,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.