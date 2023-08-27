Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Buys $127,200.00 in Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,901,494 shares in the company, valued at $62,973,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 5,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 37,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $223,480.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,594,040.00.

Mondee Price Performance

Shares of MOND opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondee by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mondee by 3,450.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Further Reading

