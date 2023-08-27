Morgan Stanley Cuts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $208.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $208.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.33.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Insulet

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $183.00 on Thursday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.38 and a 200-day moving average of $288.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. American National Bank bought a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

