MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $531.15 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $510.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.