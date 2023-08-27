Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,725 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.39% of Mueller Industries worth $58,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MLI stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

