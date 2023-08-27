Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 5,282 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $76,905.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,031,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,171,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,773 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $70,449.48.

On Friday, August 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,425 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $51,306.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 37,096 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $547,907.92.

On Monday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,424 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $94,882.48.

On Friday, August 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $90,219.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,857 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $87,035.02.

On Monday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $70,406.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,525 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $52,557.75.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,679 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $53,823.77.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $2,279,868.39.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1,464,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -6,800,000.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Donegal Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 41,743 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 53,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 143,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

