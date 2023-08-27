N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $432.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.