Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Nasdaq worth $42,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,013,000 after purchasing an additional 212,460 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $19,307,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.