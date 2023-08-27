Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 374,356 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of ASE Technology worth $17,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,749 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,004 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,132,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 257,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 330,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 186,256 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on ASE Technology

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.