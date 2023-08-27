Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Griffin Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.63, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,202,772.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,965,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,962 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,102. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

