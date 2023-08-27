Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,535 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,988,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,900,000 after acquiring an additional 514,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.43. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

