Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,463 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $276.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.04. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $269.49 and a 52 week high of $350.89.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.