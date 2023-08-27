Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 67,077 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,077 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

Aflac stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

