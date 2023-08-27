Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 905 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.61. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

